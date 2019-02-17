Highly anticipated: The GTX 1660 Ti has been spotted in the Final Fantasy XV benchmark database, where it was able to match the GTX 1070 and outperform the GTX 1060 by miles. If it comes in at the anticipated price of $279, it could be the mid-range savior many gamers have been hoping for.

A score of 5000 points would make the new GPU 40% faster than the GTX 1060 6GB, and 70% faster than the GTX 1060 3GB in this specific benchmark. Currently those two cards are available from $200-300 and $150-250, respectively, so the GTX 1660 Ti would be better value than all but the cheapest 1060 3GB models on offer.

Compared to the GTX 1070, 1070 Ti and Vega 56, the GTX 1660 Ti still comes away strong. All three currently sit in the $300-$550 bracket, so while they can match or slightly exceed the performance of the 1660 Ti they’re still more expensive.

However, there’s one key feature the older cards have the GTX 1660 Ti doesn’t: 8 GB of memory. The 1660 Ti is expected to have just 6GB. As the only benchmark run on the 1660 Ti was at 2560 x 1440 on the High preset, it’s only speculation, but there’s a good chance that the older GPUs may be better value for 4K gaming, particularly if their prices drop in reaction to the new card.

Judging from the specs we’ve seen leaked from Russian retailers, the 1660 Ti shouldn’t really be able to catch up to the GTX 1070, which features 25% more cores that are clocked 5% slower. While the 1660 Ti does use much faster GDDR6 compared to the GDDR5 employed by the 1070, that may not be enough of an advantage. It’s worth considering that this may be a more expensive factory overclocked edition.

Regardless, the new benchmark indicates that the 1660 Ti is a poised to be solid improvement over the status quo, if not amazingly better. We’ll have to wait and see until we receive a review sample and benchmark the card more thoroughly, which should be sometime around the leaked February 22nd release date.