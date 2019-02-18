Something to look forward to: Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed details on the slew of new products the company may release this year. These include a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 31-inch 6K display, and the new iPhones and iPads.

In yesterday’s investor note, Kuo wrote that Apple would release a new MacBook Pro that features an “all-new” design, which is a bit surprising, given that the Touch Bar Macs only arrived in late 2016—though they haven’t been very well received. The laptop will also have “easy to upgrade components”—something Apple’s already hinted at.

The new MacBook Pro will have a screen size of between 16 inches and 16.5 inches, making it the largest display on a MacBook since the 17-inch model that stopped being produced in 2012. Additionally, there may be a 32GB RAM option added to the 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup.

Ku also believes Apple will return to the monitor market with the launch of a 31.6-inch 6K display with “Mini LED-like backlight design” that offers “outstanding picture quality.” Apple’s Thunderbolt Display monitor was discontinued in 2016.

When it comes to this year’s iPhones, Kuo said we’ll still get 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch models, and, unlike the most recent iPad Pros, they’ll retain their Lightning ports rather than switching to USB Type-C.

The new iPhones will reportedly feature ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, frosted glass casing, a higher-power flood illuminator for better Face ID recognition, larger batteries, and, possibly only in the largest model, a triple camera design. They’re also said to feature "bilateral" wireless charging, allowing the phones to charge other devices wirelessly, much like Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

Finally, Kuo believes two new iPad Pro models will arrive this year with upgraded processors, while the 9.7-inch iPad will increase in size to 10.2-inches. He added that a new iPad Mini was on the way. There was also mention of the AirPods 2 and AirPower charging mat, both of which you can read about here.