Amazon’s current deal of the day is a hot one. For a limited time, you can save up to 44 percent on select Fire TV smart televisions from Toshiba and Insignia.

Both sets are of the 32-inch LED variety, delivering 720p picture quality with integrated Fire TV capabilities, granting access to thousands of apps and channels including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Showtime and more.

The two televisions appear nearly identical in terms of looks, feature set (three HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, etc.) and even rating – both have an average rating of 4.1 stars out of five on Amazon.

Neither of these sets will suffice as a desktop monitor replacement – they max out at 720p, after all – but if you’re looking for a secondary set or need one for the kids’ bedroom, they could be hard to pass up at just $100.

