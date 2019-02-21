Farewell: Nintendo of America will be getting a new top exec this spring. Reggie Fils-Aimé will be replaced by Doug Bowser in April. The current marketing boss will become president as the company's figurehead and unofficial mascot retires in good humor.

Even if you are not a fan of Nintendo, chances are you have heard Reggie Fils-Aimé. Not only is he the top executive of Nintendo of America, but he has also regularly appears at events such as E3 as the company’s official English-speaking spokesperson.

Sadly Fils-Aimé announced today he would be retiring in April.

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” he said in a video statement. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude — for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community.”

Fils-Aimé has been with the company for 16 years and leaves at the top of his game (no pun Nintendoed). He is in good health but says wishes to spend more time with his family and friends.

The Nintendo boss will be handing the baton off to marketing VP Doug Bowser. That’s right fans — Bowser is taking over the company.

“And with a name like Bowser,” quipped Fils-Aimé. “Who better to hold the keys to the Nintendo Castle?”

Bowser has been with Nintendo of America since 2015. While relatively new to the company, the soon-to-be president oversaw the marketing efforts of one of the most successful launches in Nintendo history. The Switch moved over 15 million units in 2018 after a slow start in 2017, which sold less than 3 million. The turnaround was largely due to a shift in marketing efforts thanks to Bowser.

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said in a statement. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

The Regginator will certainly be missed by both fans and employees, but he will be leaving the company reins in good hands. It will be interesting to see where Bowser’s leadership takes it starting on April 15.

You may be unfamiliar with Doug Bowser's face (above) right now, but if he truly intends to fill Fils-Aimé's shoes, that will change pretty quick.