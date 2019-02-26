There's no denying that the Apple Watch is one of the most popular tech wearables on the market, and for good reason. It has a sleek, minimalist aesthetic, a wide array of fitness tracking features, and even -- with the launch of the Watch Series 4 -- a built-in electrocardiogram.

However, the Apple Watch has lagged behind its competitors (including low-end fitness bands) in one key area: sleep tracking. To date, the Watch has never given users any way to monitor their sleep patterns or quality. This has always been a bit puzzling, given that the feature is essentially standard for most other similar devices on the market.

...2020's Apple Watch model (likely the Watch Series 5) could include robust sleep monitoring features by default...

There may be good news now, though. According to Bloomberg, 2020's Apple Watch model (likely the Watch Series 5) could include robust sleep monitoring features by default, eliminating the need for users to own other devices to get similar functionality.

It's unclear why it has taken Apple so long to get around to adding these features to their smartwatch, but some speculate that the device's limited battery life is the main bottleneck.

Regardless, it should be noted that these are just rumors for now - Apple has remained tight-lipped on the matter, neither confirming or denying the reports.