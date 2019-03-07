What just happened? Nintendo's idea of virtual reality isn't as robust as standalone offerings from Oculus or HTC. Instead, it's meant to be an affordable introduction to the technology for kids and families through its popular Labo cardboard construction platform.

Nintendo is once again trying its hand at virtual reality, this time with its Switch console and Labo construction platform.

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes six cardboard Toy-Con creations to build including the Toy-Con VR Goggles, the Toy-Con Blaster and the Toy-Con Camera. The basic kit works by slotting a Nintendo Switch into the Toy-Con VR Goggles and holding them up to your face. Sorry, no hands-free straps here.

Doug Bowser, who is set to replace Reggie Fils-Aimé as Nintendo of America president next month, said the new kit builds on the core tenets of Nintendo Labo – Make, Play and Discover – to introduce virtual reality in a way that’s fun and approachable for both kids and kids at heart.

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will launch in two configurations. The full kit will include the Toy-Cons mentioned above as well as a Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant for $79.99. The Starter Set, meanwhile, will be priced at $39.99 and include the Toy-Con VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster. Both launch in stores on April 12.

Expansion sets will also be available should you want to add to the starter kit at a later date.