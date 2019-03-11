Despite some politicians' belief that there's a correlation between violent crimes and video games, researchers throughout the world have proven time and time again that no such link exists.

To drive that point home in a way that has to be taken seriously, yet another study has reached the same conclusion.

The study in question contained a sample size of 1,004 British teens between age 14 and 15. Their legal guardians were also interviewed, likely to help eliminate biases from the equation. Half of the participants were female, and the other half were male.

So, how was the study conducted? A large portion of the data researchers gathered came from surveys answered by the participants themselves and their guardians.

For the former, teens involved in the study were asked to rate how strongly various statements -- such as "Given enough provocation, I may hit another person" -- apply to them after playing violent video games.

In the latter's case, guardians were asked to rate how common various behaviors among the teens in their care. Some of these behaviors included the bullying or harassment of other kids.

Despite researchers' former hypothesis that violent video games are "linearly and positively" related to "carer assessments of aggressive behavior" among teenagers, the results of these surveys (and other research contained in the study) proved the opposite.

Apparently, there is no evidence for a "critical tipping point" at which violent video game playtime fuels aggressive behavior. While this will certainly not prevent politicians and other interested parties from claiming otherwise in the future, it's nice to have this conclusion confirmed yet again.