Rumor mill: Few titles have generated as much excitement and anticipation as Cyberpunk 2077. We’re expecting to discover more about the game at E3, and one unexpected revelation could be a certain celebrity’s appearance in the game: Lady Gaga.

From a translation by Redditor Awkward Bowler, French website Actugaming claims sources close to CD Projekt Red’s Warsaw studio say the singer/actress was seen there and did a mocap performance. “Everything else is uncertain, but there's a good chance she's going to be in the game in some capacity,” it reads.

While none of the report is confirmed, this isn’t the first time Gaga has been linked to Cyberpunk 2077. Last September, the game’s Twitter account replied to one of her tweets from 2012. The bizarre interaction could have meant nothing, but it might also have been the first hint of a collaboration.

Of course! Of course we will! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2018

It would certainly be interesting to see Lady Gaga in the game. Some believe she might play the star singer from the E3 trailer or perhaps a lounge singer from a club who’s part of a side mission. Either way, we could end up hearing her perform some songs, in addition to the voice acting and mo-cap work.

Lady Gaga wouldn’t be the first musician to pop up in a video game: Ariana Grande is a playable character in Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius; Phil Collins appears in Vice City Stories; the Beastie Boys were unlockable characters in NBA Jam; and the Xbox/PlayStation 2 adaption of Fight Club features Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.

As well as addressing Gaga’s involvement, E3 might be where we finally discover Cyberpunk 2077’s release date.

Image credit: Joe Seer via Shutterstock