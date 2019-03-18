In brief: Spotify's partnership with Google last year must have been a hit as the streaming music giant is bringing it back once again, this time for listeners overseas. Spotify Premium for Family primary account holders in the UK have until May 14 (or while supplies last) to claim their free Google smart speaker.

Spotify late last year launched a promotion in which Spotify Premium for Family master account owners could score a free Google Home Mini smart speaker. The offer, which was only extended to US listeners, has long since expired but is back for a limited time with a twist.

From now through May 14, Spotify Premium for Family primary account holders in the UK can also take advantage of this promotion. Both new and existing primary account holders are eligible to redeem the speaker from the Google Store, we’re told.

Spotify Premium for Family grants the primary account holder and up to five additional family members access to their own unique Premium account. Any users that already have Spotify will be able to retain their saved music, playlists and recommendations when joining a family plan.

Spotify is gearing up for a major fight with streaming rival Apple who is hosting a press event later this month to announce a new streaming video subscription service that could be paired with Apple Music. Last week, Spotify bundled Hulu with its Premium tier at no extra cost. Giving listeners in the UK a free Google Home Mini is being seen as yet another way to boost its paying member count before Apple’s new offering is announced.