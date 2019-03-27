In context: Fans of explosions, crazy weapons, and all-around mayhem have most likely heard of or played the Borderlands series. It's easily Gearbox Studios' most well-known franchise, and for good reason - the series blends cooperative action, RPG, and loot-'em-up gameplay elements into one cohesive package, while letting players take on the roles of several eccentric anti-heroes.

Now, Borderlands' veterans have an entirely new game to get excited about, and it could be called Masks of Mayhem. Gearbox published a brief teaser trailer for the game today (watch that below), and it's packed with plenty of secret goodies that discerning series fans will probably pick up on.

Given that I'm not one of those individuals, I'm afraid I can't give you much insight into what Gearbox is planning here. At the very least, there appear to be a few never-before-seen characters in the teaser, though it's tough to say whether or not they'll be playable characters, NPCs, generic enemies, or something in between.

Anyway, if that teaser wasn't enough to get you hyped, Gearbox promises a bigger reveal during their official Pax East livestream, which you can tune into tomorrow on the Borderlands website at 2PM EDT (11AM PDT).

It's not clear what Gearbox will show off during said stream, but a brief gameplay demonstration seems likely. Perhaps we'll even see a release date announcement, though there's a good chance the studio will hold off on revealing that information until E3 (if not later).