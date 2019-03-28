Recap: Cable and satellite has traditionally been the best way to ensure access to your favorite MBL games but as rates continue to climb, newcomers like Sling TV are giving viewers alternate ways to watch the games they love in a way that’s more flexible as well. Baseball isn’t as popular as it once was, what with competition from the NFL, the NBA, a heavy push from ESPN for the UFC and others.

Sling TV on the Major League Baseball Opening Day 2019 is launching two new streaming packages for the over-the-top provider. Both MLB Network and Strike Zone are now available in Sling’s “Sports Extra” add-on ($5 per month) for Sling Orange users. Sing Blue customers will have to shell out $10 per month.

More info on the new channels is below:

MLB Network – as every die-hard baseball fan’s favorite channel, MLB Network offers live regular season and postseason telecasts, highlights and insights, as well as shows like “MLB Tonight” and “Quick Pitch.”

MLB Network Strike Zone – this channel includes commercial-free, up-to-the-minute highlights and updates when live game telecasts air on MLB Network Tuesday and Friday nights.