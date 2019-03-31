Why it matters: If there’s one reason why so many people are drawn to Skyrim, it’s because it has something for everyone to love. The most heart-warming example of this is ‘Skyrim Grandma,’ aka Shirley Curry, who started making Skyrim videos in her 80s and now has almost half a million YouTube subscribers. And thanks to a fan petition with 50,000 signatures, she’s been added into Elder Scrolls 6.

“This means a lot to me,” Curry said at Bethesda’s PAX East conference. “Because I would be extremely happy to know that somebody else was playing with my character in a future Elder Scrolls game.”

Rather than having artists construct all the environments in their eagerly anticipated Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield games, Bethesda will be using photogrammetry to scan 3D environments and people to make their upcoming games more realistic. Not everything will be scanned in though, obviously – I don’t know where they’d find dragons nor spaceships, for example.

“We’re using photogrammetry to scan in all these real-world assets and push our future tech for games to levels we have not done before,” said Bethesda. Just a week ago we saw the same technique used to stunning effect in Unreal Engine 4, but fans have questioned the ability of Bethesda’s aging Creation Engine to handle the graphical fidelity.

There are also questions if Bethesda will go the extra mile for better in-game textures. Skyrim didn’t look bad when it was new, but it wasn’t pushing the envelope. The Elder Scrolls: Blades, now in early access, looks rather downtrodden. And I needn’t bring up Fallout 76.

It seems that Bethesda would rather bait us than provide more reassurance at E3 this year. “Before anyone asks, please be patient,” Bethesda’s Todd Howard said to an eager crowd. “It’s not something we’re going to be talking about at E3, either of those games this year.”