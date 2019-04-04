In context: Tesla loves to add goofy, fun, or otherwise eccentric features to its cars. The cars are filled with Easter eggs of all kinds, including amusing re-skins of the central touchscreen's interface, and even a fart mode that replaces turn signal sounds with less-pleasant alternatives.

In the past, Tesla has rolled out classic Atari games to their vehicles, allowing drivers to play titles like Missile Command, Asteroids, and Lunar Lander from the comfort of their seat (but hopefully not while driving). Now, the carmaker is adding two more games: 2048 and Super Breakout.

As is often the case with Tesla vehicle software updates, not everybody will have access to these games right away. Tesla's fleet of cars is pretty large at this point, so don't be surprised if it takes up to a month for you to get your hands on them.

Aside from the obvious safety concerns one might bring up regarding the idea of playing games in a vehicle, the concept is pretty solid. Because Tesla vehicles are electric, owners can expect to spend a lot more time sitting in them idly while their cars restore some juice at the local Supercharger station.

By adding fun little diversions like the games mentioned above, Tesla is helping to take away some of the sting that charging speeds bring. Or perhaps Elon Musk is just having a bit of fun with the idea - it's tough to say these days.