What just happened? Self-professed electronics enthusiast, computer geek and software engineer Paweł Zadrożniak has commissioned his orchestra of obsolete computer hardware to belt out a timely rendition of the main theme song of Game of Thrones.

As you’ve likely heard by now, HBO’s hit medieval fantasy epic is entering its final season this weekend.

Zadrożniak’s claim to fame came in 2011 when he posted a video of two floppy drives playing the Imperial March. The clip went viral and has since been viewed nearly 6.5 million times, inspiring Zadrożniak to build a bigger machine that’s affectionately become known as The Floppotron.

Zadrożniak has since covered all sorts of popular tunes on the Floppotron including Song 2, Learn to Fly and Zombie as well as the theme songs from Friends, MacGyver and Beverly Hills Cop. It really is a thing of beauty.

The bitter-sweet first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones premiers on HBO on April 14 with new episodes landing each Sunday until the grand finale on May 19.

