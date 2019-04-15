Why it matters: Amazon’s one-day tech sales are becoming a bit of a regular occurrence and that’s not a bad thing. For the next 12 hours or so, the e-commerce giant is the destination of choice for a wide array of storage needs. From SD cards and portable hard drives to SSDs and USB flash drives, there's something for everyone.

More than half a dozen flash memory cards are on offer including this 64GB SanDisk Ultra SDXC UHS-1 card for just $9.25 (the 128GB variant is only $17.95).

Those seeking a bit more versatility may want to opt for the SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD card as it comes with an adapter, all for $21.98. Optionally, if you need a lot more capacity, the 400GB version is going for just $85.99, and also comes with an SD adapter.

Moving on to USB flash drives, we’ve got the SanDisk 64GB Cruzer Force USB 2.0 drive for $9.99, the faster SanDisk 64GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 drive for $10.59 and the flexible SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive with a micro-USB connector and standard USB 3.0 connector at $18.75, among others.

In the PC storage category, Western Digital’s 6TB hard drive is going for $135.99 while the WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD can be yours for $183.99.

Last but certainly not least is Western Digital’s portable drives. The 500GB and 1TB My Passport Go SSDs are going for $71.99 and $143.99, respectively, while the 2TB My Passport X for Xbox One is down to just $62.99.

Lead image courtesy AD Hunter via Shutterstock