Something to look forward to: Turn 10's racing hit Forza got another installment this week. Following Motorsport 6: Apex, Forza Street is the second spin-off title in the long running franchise playable for free. Focused on simpler gameplay, it's designed to keep fans racing anytime, anywhere.

While there are plenty of racing games on mobile to go around, Microsoft thinks there's still room for one more and has decided to open up its Forza franchise to iOS and Android platforms. A rebrand of previously released title "Miami Street," Microsoft says the game was "built from the ground up" for PC and mobile gamers though it's really a refreshed game now under Forza's franchise umbrella.

Featuring a campaign and quick one-minute races for helping with the bus commute, gamers are expected to collect and upgrade iconic cars to turn their garage into a trophy case. The game boasts streamlined controls and multiple paths to victory, giving you the choice to take on faster opponents and get more prizes or go the safe and easy route in point to point races. To keep players coming back, Forza Street will have weekly content updates consisting of fresh events, stories and challenges.

Last month, Microsoft showed a live demo of Project xCloud by streaming Forza Horizon 4 to an Android phone and while that service is expected to launch in the near future, mobile gamers will also have this mobile-native alternative once it launches later this year.

For those on PC, the game is available on the Microsoft Store as a free 4 GB download.