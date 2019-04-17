In brief: Powering the Surface Hub 2S is an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SD alongside Intel UHD Graphics 620. A modular hardware design means customers will be able to upgrade the Surface Hub 2S down to the road to enable new experiences as they become available.

Microsoft at a press event in New York City on Wednesday introduced a new version of its interactive Surface Hub whiteboard for the workplace.

Surface Hub 2S is 40 percent lighter with a screen that’s 60 percent thinner than its predecessor. The 4K+, 50-inch multi-touch display has the highest resolution of any device in its class, we’re told, and offers 50 percent faster graphics performance compared to the original Surface Hub.

The new Surface Hub 2S also features a 4K-enabled camera and far-field mic arrays for improved conference calling. Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business come pre-installed.

In a blog post on the matter, Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay noted the changing workplace landscape. “Not so long ago, the emphasis was on individual productivity. Today that’s changed – the situations we face at work are more complex and solving them requires a variety of skillsets and knowledge.”

Surface Hub 2S, Panay said, was built to “engage and empower teams by bridging digital and physical workspaces.”

Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S will be available in the US starting in June for $8,999.99. Availability in additional Surface Hub markets will take place shortly thereafter, Microsoft said. An 85-inch version of the Surface Hub 2S will be available to select customers for testing in early 2020.