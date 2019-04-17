The big picture: Tech enthusiasts have been salivating over the prospect of foldable handsets and the impact they’ll have on the smartphone industry in the coming months and years. While intriguing (and seemingly better out of the gate than many expected), it’s far too early to count out traditional slabs.

OnePlus reportedly has at least three new smartphones in the works including the OnePlus 7 Pro. Unlike earlier devices from the company, this handset will supposedly ship with a 6.64-inch curved Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display boasting a refresh rate of 90Hz.

#OnePlus May 14th launch event: #OnePlus7 ≈ 6.4" flat display / waterdrop notch front camera / dual rear camera with 48MP as primary #OnePlus7Pro ≈ 6.64" curved display / pop-up front camera / triple rear camera with 48MP as primary + Telephoto + Ultra Wide#OnePlus7PRO5G pic.twitter.com/zGic9AQdVx — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 16, 2019



Sources also say it’ll feature a pop-up front-facing camera, a triple array rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, stereo speakers, a 4,000mAh battery and USB 3.1 connectivity.

The standard OnePlus 7, meanwhile, is said to get a 6.4-inch flat display with a tear drop notch and a dual rear camera setup (again, a 48-megapixel shooter will serve as the primary camera). The third rumored device is the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, a handset that’ll presumably be just like the aforementioned OnePlus 7 Pro expect with a 5G radio.

According to Twitter channel @OnLeaks, OnePlus will unveil its new smartphones on May 14.