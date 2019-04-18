Recap: You’ve probably heard by now that a number of reviewers are finding screen issues with their Galaxy Fold review units. While this certainly isn’t a disaster on the scale of the Note 7—some of the problems were caused by reviewers removing the Fold’s top protective layer—it has resulted in company shares falling more than 3 percent today.

Despite tech reviewers only having their Galaxy Folds for a few days, there have been several reports of them experiencing display problems, including a piece of debris getting under the screen and eventually causing it to break, and an instance where one side of the display started flickering white. In some cases, the damage was caused by users missing the warning label on the phone and removing the protective layer.

After one day of use... pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

Samsung only recently started taking pre-orders for the $1,890 phone. The company said initial supplies are limited—they’re already out of stock—and early impressions before the screen issues appeared were positive.

But reports of the phones’ questionable durability have affected Samsung's share price. The company said in a statement that it would be "thoroughly inspecting" these review units to discover the cause of the problems, adding that it will also ensure warnings not to remove the protective layer are more clearly delivered to customers.

Some analysts believe that Samsung will be able to address the problems before the Galaxy Fold officially launches in just over one week (April 26). But those who spent nearly $2,000 on a pre-order might be feeling a little nervous right now.

Samsung's full statement:

A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter. Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.