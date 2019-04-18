RGB: How much RGB lighting is too much? If you were to ask the likes of Corsair or Razer, the answer would very likely be "you can never have enough." Now, it seems PC hardware maker Adata feels similarly - the company has just unveiled its XPG Spectrix D60G RAM kit. With the kit, Adata is hoping to prove that you can have both style and substance in one package.

How is the company accomplishing that? By developing RAM modules with a surface area composed almost entirely of RGB lights. Adata says the XPG Spectrix D60G sports "more RGB lighting per mm²" than any other memory module on the market - to be specific, the number sits at 9,497mm².

That's certainly not a common metric we see from other RAM makers, so to put things into simpler terms, that means roughly 60 percent of each RAM module's surface area will be composed of gem-shaped, "diamond-cut" RGB lights. Naturally, the lighting's color and pattern will be completely customizable via Adata's "XPG RGB Sync" app.

None of these flashy visuals come at the expense of performance. Three different D60G models will ship initially, and they will be clocked at 3000, 3200, and 3600 MHz respectively. Each kit will house two 8GB RAM sticks, amounting to 16GB in total - Adata hasn't announced any higher-capacity versions as of writing, but a 4133MHz model is reportedly on the way.

Nobody knows how much Adata's upcoming RAM kits will cost, nor do we know when they will ship. However, we'll update this article if Adata releases any additional information in the coming weeks.