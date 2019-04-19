Why it matters: Sega is seemingly doing everything right with the Sega Genesis Mini, from the hardware and bundled accessories (two wired controllers) to the price and most importantly, the game list. With 20 more titles to come and several favorites already confirmed, we can't wait to see what Sega announces next.

Sega last month announced a firm launch date for its upcoming Sega Genesis Mini. The company also shared 10 of 40 games that’ll come pre-installed on the console. Sega this week revealed another bundle of 10 games, ticking off two more titles on my personal wish list.

The newly announced games are as follows:

Castle of Illusion

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Shinobi III

Streets of Rage 2

Earthworm Jim

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Contra: Hard Corps

Landstalker

These games join Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier II, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes on the list of confirmed titles.

Best yet, there are still 20 more games to come. If your favorite hasn’t yet made the list, there’s still the possibility that it’ll be added in the coming months. I’m still holding out hope for General Chaos, NHL 94, Mortal Kombat II, NBA Jam and Road Rash. I also wouldn’t be opposed to seeing X-Men, Aladdin and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist make the cut.

The Sega Genesis Mini launches September 19, 2019, priced at $79.99. It’s available to pre-order as of writing from Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and other retailers.