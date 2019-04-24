Rumor mill: Have a listen for yourself. Is this simply the power of suggestion or are you convinced that you hear the phrases as well? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

The next game in the Call of Duty franchise is rumored to be none other than Modern Warfare 4.

Activision recently hosted a private event for select football players in Nashville ahead of the NFL Draft taking place in the Music City later this week. Twitter and Instagram postings from the event, complete with the hashtag #CallOfDutyPartner, suggest we’re looking at an organized marketing effort but what event coordinators may not have banked on was video of the proceedings hitting the web.

As CharlieIntel notes, Riley Ridley and Jacques Patrick posted an Instagram story from the event. The video seems innocent enough as no gameplay footage is shown although one Reddit user slowed down the footage and you can apparently hear the word “killstreaks” and the phrase “Modern Warfare 4” uttered.

EuroGamer editor Tom Phillips also hints at Modern Warfare 4 in his recent article on the matter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 arrived in November 2011 from Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games. It was an instant success, selling over 6.5 million copies in the first 24 hours en route to becoming the biggest entertainment launch ever (at the time).

All we know for certain about the next Call of Duty is that it’ll feature the return of a solo campaign.

The most recent entry in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, was the best-selling game of 2018, beating out other fan favorites like Red Dead Redemption 2, Super Mario Party and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey for the honor.