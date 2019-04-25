In brief: BlizzCon 2019 opens on November 1 and runs through the 2nd at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Tickets will go on sale in two waves, on May 4 and again on May 8, with attendees having three purchase options.

Blizzard Entertainment on Thursday announced that BlizzCon will return to Anaheim this fall.

The core BlizzCon Pass grants general admission to the event as well as the BlizzCon Pregame Festivities. A new BlizzCon Portal Pass includes additional perks to “enhance the BlizzCon experience” including preferred parking, separate security and registration lines, a dedicated lounge to relax in and more.

The BlizzCon Benefit Dinner bundle, meanwhile, carries all of the perks of the two other options in addition to admission to a charity dinner where you can mingle with developers, artists and other Blizzard employees the night before BlizzCon kicks off. Net proceeds from the event will go to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Online ticket vendor AXS will conduct both waves of ticket sales. Pricing is set at $229 for the standard BlizzCon Pass, $550 for the BlizzCon Portal Pass and $750 for the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner.

Ticket buyers across all tiers will also get their choice of a BlizzCon commemorative collectible statue – either an Orc Grunt or a Human Footman – in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Warcraft.

Lead image courtesy Randy Miramontez via Shutterstock