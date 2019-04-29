In brief: Drama students at a New Jersey high school performed a stage adaptation of the movie Alien that was so good, cast from the original movie took note and got them to put on an encore performance.

Ridley Scott, who directed the film way back in 1979, reportedly donated $5,000 to the school to put on the encore. Additionally, Sigourney Weaver, who played Ellen Ripley in the movie and its several sequels attended and introduced the play at North Bergen High School in New Jersey.

The students held fundraisers for the production and made their own costumes from recycled and second-hand items.

Unless you live in Jersey, you likely haven't seen it. However, someone videoed and posted the entire play for everyone to enjoy. You better watch it sooner rather than later though because there is a good chance it could be taken down over several and various copyright claims.

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

It was quite the accomplishment considering that the film has never been adapted for the stage before.