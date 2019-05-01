Highly anticipated: AMD has revealed that it will launch its 7nm Navi graphics architecture in the third quarter of this year. Its 7nm Epyc Rome processors, meanwhile, will start shipping in the second quarter before also launching in Q3 2019.

The news came during AMD’s quarterly earnings results. The tech giant slightly beat analysts’ expectations despite revenue falling 23 percent year-on-year to $1.27 billion, which it blames on lower client processor sales. The company’s net income was also down—it fell 80 percent YoY to $16 million—but AMD says it gained desktop PC market share for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Other than the Q3 launch period, few details were revealed about the first Navi card, but CEO Lisa Su did reveal that it would be priced lower than the $699 Radeon VII. This means that, unlike Nvidia’s launch strategy, we could see a more powerful (and expensive) Navi flagship arrive at a later date.

Su was also asked if Navi would feature the same type of ray tracing abilities as Nvidia’s RTX cards, but she declined to answer.

AMD’s second-generation Epyc processor, Rome, will also launch in Q3 after sampling this quarter. It is built on TSMC’s 7nm process and is the first product based on the Zen 2 architecture. We’ve already seen a sample of the chip in the wild that featured 64 cores and 128 threads, and it’s predicted that Rome will help force Intel’s server market share below 90 percent.

Due to falling console sales, AMD’s Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was down 17 percent YoY to $441 million. But Su believes this will improve next year, thanks to the PlayStation 5 using Zen 2 and Navi.

“We delivered solid first quarter results with significant gross margin expansion as Ryzen and Epyc processor and datacenter GPU revenue more than doubled year-over-year,” said Su. “We look forward to the upcoming launches of our next-generation 7-nanometer PC, gaming and data center products which we expect to drive further market share gains and financial growth.”