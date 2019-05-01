Something to look forward to: If you’re finding storage space is becoming an increasingly precious resource, you may be interested to learn that several retailers are now listing Western Digital’s WD Blue 4TB SSD.

Western Digital still hasn’t announced a 4TB model joining its Blue SSD line, but Anandtech has spotted it listed on a number of Austrian retail sites. It’s priced at €555 to €575 (around $621 to $644), which is about what you can expect for an SSD with such a huge capacity.

Currently available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB configurations, the Blue SSD line uses triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory from WD subsidiary SanDisk along with a Marvell 88SS1074 controller. They are rated for up to 560 MB/s sequential read speed and up to 532 MB/s sequential write speed.

The other drives in the Blue SSD series are available in both 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors, though the listing for the 4TB version appears to only show the former.

WD won’t be the first to launch SSDs in 4TB capacities. Samsung’s same-capacity 860 EVO, which also uses TLC memory, can be grabbed for $661 from Amazon, while the company’s 4TB QLC-based 860 QVO is $547 for the 4TB version.

There’s no word on when the WD Blue 4TB SSD will launch, but the listings' appearance suggest Western Digital will make an announcement soon. We still don’t know the precise US price, either, but if it’s close to the European figures, we can expect it to be around $0.15 per gigabyte