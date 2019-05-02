In brief: For as long as online gaming has been around, there have been trolls making the experience unpleasant for others. To try and combat this type of abusive behavior, Microsoft recently updated its "Community Standards for Xbox." To help clarify its position, the company provided some examples of what users can and can’t say to each other.

On any platform, there’s always going to be a fine line when it comes to restricting toxic behavior and censoring genuine banter and trash talk between friends. To give you an idea of what to avoid, Microsoft listed some examples of the stuff that isn’t allowed (via Kotaku):

Get [sexual threat] . Can’t believe you thought you were on my level.

Hey [profanity] , that was some serious potato aim. Get wrecked, trash.

Only reason you went positive was you spent all game camping. KYS, kid.

Cheap win. Totally expected from a [racial slur] .

You suck. Get out of my country—maybe they’ll let you back in when your k/d’s over 1.

The obvious takeaway here is to not use sexual threats, profanities (offensive language was already banned), and racial slurs. I’m quite surprised to see nothing about questioning an opponent’s mother’s promiscuity, which always seems popular.

If you do want to trash talk your opponent, here are some of Microsoft’s acceptable suggestions:

Get destroyed. Can’t believe you thought you were on my level.

That was some serious potato aim. Get wrecked.

Only reason you went positive was you spent all game camping. Try again, kid.

Cheap win. Come at me when you can actually drive without running cars off the road.

That sucked. Get good and then come back when your k/d’s over 1.

Anyone who violates Xbox community standards may have restrictions placed on their profile and devices, which includes restricting online games, blocking text messages and communications over voice, and preventing the broadcasting of gameplay. Repeat and severe offenders, meanwhile, face permanent bans, which means losing all licenses for games and other content, Gold membership time, and Microsoft account balances. So, remember to avoid acting like a troll on Xbox Live. Instead, tell people to get destroyed and suck potatoes, or something like that.