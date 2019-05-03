WTF?! Tech products are so well designed these days that they blend quite discreetly with our lives, sometimes a bit too much. One such occurrence took place in Taiwan where a man fell asleep, swallowed one of his AirPods only to wake up and find it making sounds in his stomach. The AirPod made its way soundly through his digestive tracts and came out the next day, still working with 41% battery left.

What's worse than losing your AirPods? Finding one inside your belly. A man named Hsu went through this unusual experience when he went to sleep and somehow his right AirPod slipped its way into his mouth and down this stomach.

He was able to locate the missing AirPod using the 'Find My AirPods' feature. "I could hear the 'beep, beep' sound, which seemed to follow me around the room", says Hsu. After searching his room thoroughly he realized that the sound was coming from within his stomach and it suddenly dawned on him, "I swallowed my Airpod."

To get himself checked, he went to the Kaohsiung Municipal United Hospital where the doctors confirmed through his X-ray that the AirPod was indeed inside his stomach. Hsu was prescribed a laxative and advised by doctors to monitor his poop as they waited for things to pass through usually. Otherwise, surgery would be needed.

The next day, as Hsu answered his call of nature, behold! he found the missing AirPod. Amazingly, the defecated device still had 41% battery remaining. In what can either be a very proud or very embarrassing moment for fans of Apple products, Hsu cleaned the AirPod and started using it again. A replacement AirPod is expensive, after all.

"Due to the plastic shell around the AirPod, the risk of it causing him harm in a similar way to swallowing a regular lithium-ion battery is much lower.", said Dr Chen Chieh-fan, of the emergency room at the hospital.