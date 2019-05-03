Highly anticipated: All signs suggest Google is preparing to announce - and perhaps even launch - cheaper versions of its Pixel 3 at Google I/O next week. The mid-ranger will reportedly start at under $400, offering consumers a more affordable alternative to the $1,000+ flagships that have become the norm.

As is increasingly becoming the case on the Internet, leaks have essentially revealed everything there is to know about the new devices ahead of time.

The latest, courtesy of Android Police, all but confirms that the launch of Google’s Pixel 3a is imminent.

A tipster sent the publication images of several Pixel 3a XLs from a Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio. The phones are in their retail boxes and not actually “on display” but they’re sitting out in the open on a shelf behind some glass. Not exactly hidden, eh?

Both black and white (or is that light purple?) variants of the Pixel 3a XL are shown. According to the retail packaging, the phone features a 6.0-inch display with one configuration boasting 64GB of local storage. The model is listed as G020C.

Earlier rumors claimed the new Pixels would be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 with 4GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery. Pricing will reportedly start at $399 and $479 for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, respectively.