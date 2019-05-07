Highly anticipated: All eyes will be on Google today as the company kicks off its annual developer conference with a pair of keynotes. The consumer speech (the one most people will care about) starts at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) and can be viewed right here on TechSpot.

Google’s annual developer conference gets under way today and runs through May 9 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. As is customary, the event will begin with a consumer-focused keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) followed by a developer-oriented session that’ll start at 12:45 p.m. Pacific (3:45 p.m. Eastern).

So, what’s on the docket for today? Odds are, we’ll likely get a much closer look at Android Q and perhaps hear more about Stadia, Google’s streaming game platform. It’s an almost certainty that Google will also unveil its new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL mid-range smartphones.

Google I/O is the third of the big four developer conferences that take place around the same time each year. Facebook F8 was held from April 30 through May 1 while Microsoft’s Build conference started yesterday and runs through tomorrow. Apple’s WWDC 2019 wraps it up on June 3 through June 7.