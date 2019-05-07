Dell Inspiron desktop PC packs Ryzen 7 2700, Radeon RX 580 for $810By TechSpot Deals
We're in the process of updating our PC Buying Guide, so when we saw this Inspiron gaming desktop PC we knew it was a decent deal to consider. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor and Radeon RX 580 GPU for $810, it also gets you 16GB RAM. Do note however the Radeon is of the 4GB VRAM variety and the PC comes with a 1TB HDD. For the price though, slap in an SSD and should make for a pretty powerful system for 1080p gaming and work if you are not into building your own budget machine.
Other deal highlights include Alienware's Aurora with 9th-gen Core i5 and GTX 1660 Ti GPU for $900. Also, lowest price on the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC.
- Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-core Gaming Desktop with 16GB RAM, Radeon RX 580 for $810 at Dell (use code: SAVE10AFF - list price $1228.99). Get this Inspiron Gaming desktop for under $700. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB GPU.
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti for $899.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE10AFF - list price $1199.99). This is an amazing price for this gaming desktop equipped with a 9th gen i5 Intel core, 16GB RAM, and the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU.
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $619 at Dell (list price $1127.14). Equipped with an 8th gen i5 Intel core, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Save over $500 the list price with this deal.
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U 14" Win10 Pro Laptop for $329 at Dell (use code: BIZLT329 - list price $712.86). Save an extra $170 using the coupon code BIZLT329 for a low price of $329 on this Vostro laptop.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 1080p Camera + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $199 at Amazon (list price $298.99). Save $50 off and get a free 3rd gen Echo Dot. See, hear, and speak to visitors at the door from your phone, tablet or PC.
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security System + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $169 at Amazon (list price $248.99). Save $30 off and get a free 3rd gen Echo Dot. The 5-piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99). Save 50% off and get the lowest price we've seen for this 512GB Samsung microSDXC memory card.
- Today Only: iRobot Roomba 671 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99). Features dual multi-surface brushes and 90 minutes of runtime per charge.
- Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $329 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $429.99). The 128GB capacity iPad is back at just $329. Save $100 off list price.
- Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $249 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $329). The latest model of the iPad is back at $249, which is the best price we've seen outside of Black Friday.
- Apple Watch Series 4 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $349 (44mm for $379) at Walmart (list price $399). Save $50 off the newest Apple Watch, available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Would make a great Mother's Day or Graduation gift.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB 8" HD WiFi Tablet with Special Offers for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99). Save 25% off on this 8" HD display tablet. Would make a great Mother's Day gift.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi WiFi E-reader with Special Offers for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Kindle Paperwhite. Features a 6" 300 ppi glare-free display.
