We're in the process of updating our PC Buying Guide, so when we saw this Inspiron gaming desktop PC we knew it was a decent deal to consider. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor and Radeon RX 580 GPU for $810, it also gets you 16GB RAM. Do note however the Radeon is of the 4GB VRAM variety and the PC comes with a 1TB HDD. For the price though, slap in an SSD and should make for a pretty powerful system for 1080p gaming and work if you are not into building your own budget machine.

Other deal highlights include Alienware's Aurora with 9th-gen Core i5 and GTX 1660 Ti GPU for $900. Also, lowest price on the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.