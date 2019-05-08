Looking ahead: If you thought the Star Wars saga was going to end in a nice and tidy trilogy of trilogies, think again. Disney announced on Tuesday that it had slated three more Star Wars films to come after The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.

According to the press release, this year's Star Wars film brings “the original Skywalker Saga to its conclusion.”

So the new films could potentially be spin-off films in the vein of Solo and Rogue One. Disney has no other information on the movies other than they will release every other year on the weekend before Christmas starting in 2022.

In the in-between years, Disney has four new Avatar films on the slate that will debut every other year on the pre-Christmas weekend starting in 2021. James Cameron’s 2009 mega-hit should be wrung dry by 2027.

That leaves Christmas of 2020, but don’t expect The Mouse to neglect that slot — it has two titles planned.

The recent acquisition of Fox film studios means it has the rights to the film adaptation of West Side Story, which Fox had been working on with director Steven Spielberg. The flick will start the holiday weekend on December 19, 2020, and will be followed up by the 101 Dalmatians live-action prequel Cruella on December 23.

Outside the holidays, Disney has several other original and Fox IPs in the works. Plenty of Marvel action is on the schedule too including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants, and others as yet untitled.

You can view the full schedule on the Disney website