Why it matters: The Vivaldi browser is trying to tempt users of Razer’s Chroma-enabled devices onto its service by offering a unique feature: syncing the peripherals’ RGB lighting with a website’s colors.

In amongst the usual updates and new features, the browser’s latest release (2.5) includes Chroma integration, which means the lighting on your Chroma-enabled Razer devices will dynamically sync with the colors of whichever website you’re visiting.

"This unique integration with Razer Chroma adds another dimension to browsing altogether," said Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi CEO. "Razer Chroma respects a user’s play style and unique expression of individuality and that’s a natural fit for Vivaldi."

Users can experience the effects after downloading the latest Vivaldi release by going into the Themes section of the Settings menu. From there, select the ‘Enable Razer Chroma Integration’ tickbox then pick which devices—keyboard, mouse, mat or link—you want to sync.

I tried out the integration using my Huntsman Elite Keyboard and DeathAdder Elite mouse. It works well, though white seems to appear more often than other colors. Still, it’s quite a cool effect and brings more functionality to Chroma products. Whether it helps convince people to switch to Vivaldi from the likes of Chrome is another matter.

Other changes in the latest version of the browser include the ability to resize Speed Dials, and new ways to select multiple tabs.

This isn’t the first color syncing integration to come from Vivaldi. Back in 2016, a partnership with Philips was announced, allowing the company’s Hue bulbs to change color based on whatever website is being visited.