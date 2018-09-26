Vivaldi Browser

New and improved tab functionality, reader mode and a smart-home lighting integration. With each update we continue on our mission to shape the world’s best user-centric browser. The latest version of Vivaldi is no exception and includes a number of new features that we can’t wait for you to try – read on for the details or get down to business and download Vivaldi now.

Quick Commands

Are you a keyboard person? Then you’re in luck. Quick Commands allow you to quickly search through various settings, history, open tabs, bookmarks and more with a single keyboard shortcut. We aim to make the Quick Command menu highly customisable, allowing you to make your own commands and run them quickly.

Notes

Take notes while browsing and add screenshots right in the handy Notes panel. The notes will automatically remember which site you were browsing at the time and allow you to add tags, to easily organize and find them later.

Speed Dials

All of your favourite sites easily accessible from one place. You can also create multiple Speed dial groups. Organize your sites based on interests such as Sports, News and Tech, or different context such as Work, School etc. It’s also possible to add a folder as a Speed dial entry. It’s a pretty powerful feature.

Tab Stacks

Too many unorganized tabs can become a bit messy, making it hard to find the tab you are looking for quickly. Organize your tabs using Tab stacks! It lets you group multiple tabs under a single tab. Just drag a tab over to another for easy grouping.

Built on Web Technology

Vivaldi has a powerful feature set, but thats not all. One of the things that makes Vivaldi unique is that it’s built on modern Web technologies. We use JavaScript and React to create the user interface — with the help of Node.js, Browserify and a long list of NPM modules. Vivaldi is the web built with the web.

What's New:

Your browser is a portal to the way you live, learn, work and play. This new version of Vivaldi is as flexible as it is robust and reflects how you use the Web today.

Vivaldi 2.0 is a big milestone! Read on as we highlight not only what’s new in this version, but many of the key features that work together to give you a better browsing experience.

[New feature] Implement Syncing of Bookmarks, settings, etc. VB-27

[New feature] Add options to support for floating/overlay panels VB-18296

[New feature] Make tiled tabs resizable VB-5064

[New feature] List layout for Visual tab cycler VB-19167

[New feature] Add predefined shortcuts for moving tabs left and right: Windows/Linux = “Ctrl+Shift+PgUp/PgDn”; macOS = “⌘+⇧+↑/↓” VB-41415

[New feature] Tile new tabs in a tab stack VB-40851

[New feature] Holding Command/Control opens new tab on history buttons VB-42075

[New feature] Web panel suggestions with faviconsVB-42007

[New feature] More Speed dial suggestions by using favicons VB-42244

[New feature] New 2.0 Welcome Page VB-39395

[New feature] Updated Default Themes for 2.0: Added “Vivaldi” as our new default theme, replaced “Redmond” with “Beach” VB-23107

[New feature] Minimum active tab width setting VB-42587

Complete release notes here.