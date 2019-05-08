German carmaker Volkswagen has opened up pre-orders for the first vehicle in its new all-electric "ID." family of cars. Starting today, you'll be able to place a deposit of €1,000 down to reserve an electric "ID.3" hatchback for yourself.

Provided you're in Europe, anyway. Unfortunately for American Volkswagen fans, the company has not announced worldwide availability for the car just yet, so it's unclear when drivers in other regions will be able to get behind the wheel of an ID.3.

Moving on to specs, the ID.3 will come in two main versions: the ID.3 1ST "special edition," which has a range of 420km (roughly 260 miles), and the base ID.3, which has a range of between 330 to 550 kilometers (205 to 341 miles) depending on your specific configuration.

Volkswagen is only shipping 30,000 of the former and they've been "especially configured" for pre-order. The ID.3 1ST will ship in three variants: the base model, which has "comprehensive" voice control and navigation systems, the ID.3 1ST Plus which has "additional IQ. Light and bi-color exterior and interior design," (whatever that means), and the ID.3 1ST Max, which has a panoramic glass roof and an "augmented reality" heads-up display.

These special edition cars will start at €40,000 ($44,826) in Germany. The basic, no-frills ID.3's will run you about €30,000 ($33,620). These prices do not factor in electric vehicle tax incentives or subsidies.

To help sweeten the pot, Volkswagen is offering a year of free electric charging (or 2,000kWh, whichever comes first) to anyone who snags a special-edition ID.3 1ST. Customers will take advantage of this offer by using Volkswagen's "We Charge" app and visiting compatible charging stations.