In brief: Bloomberg reports that TSMC is ready to kick off mass production of Apple's A13 SoC. TSMC will build the A13 chips on its 7nm N7 Pro process, using extreme ultraviolet lithography. The new iPhones are set to get big camera upgrades as well, across all models. This backs up rumors and (ugly) renders of a new triple-camera array, located within a square bump at the top left corner.

According to Bloomberg, TSMC is gearing up for volume production with Apple's A13 chip, set to power new iPhones for 2019. Assuming the veracity of the report, it would mean TSMC is a bit ahead of schedule, as it wasn't set to begin mass production with its second-generation 7nm process until June.

TSMC has had the A13 chip in test production since April say reports, and is set for mass production later this month. TSMC's N7+ process will be the first to leverage EUV, and TSMC is reserving a further enhanced N7 Pro process for Apple's A13 chips.

Apple has been blazing its own trail, opting to design its own silicon in recent years and leveraging TSMC as its exclusive manufacturing partner. Apple is among TSMC's top customers, accounting for an estimated fifth of its revenue. In fact, TSMC's 7nm manufacturing is expected to represent its biggest revenue stream this year.

The new A13 chip could incorporate new components such as a cellular modem for calls and internet connection, as well as new power components courtesy of Apple's acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc. The A13 chip will land in successors to last year's iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR models.

Upcoming new iPhones are reported to look similar to the current generation, but will see the high-end models updated with the rumored triple-camera array, situated within a square at the top left corner -- a design choice that has been divisive to say the least. The new iPhones are said to be about half a millimeter thicker to accommodate the camera array, and will also offer bilateral wirelesses charging.