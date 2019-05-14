Through the looking glass: Had Netflix not acquired the rights to the Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim movies, who knows when they would have premiered (if ever). Fortunately for fans of the series, that's no longer a concern as they'll both debut on the streaming giant this summer.

Nickelodeon has sold the rights to made-for-television movies based on Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim to Netflix. Viacom President and CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement during the company’s recent earnings call as reported by NickALive!

Both films will premiere on Netflix this summer, we’re told.

Nickelodeon in 2016 announced that it had greenlit a feature-length TV special based on mid-90s favorite Rocko’s Modern Life. The flick, dubbed Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, will follow Rocko as he returns to O-Town after being in space for 20 years and feature most of the original cast. It was supposed to air on Nickelodeon in 2018 but that window came and went.

Invader Zim debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001 and ran for a total of 27 episodes across two seasons. The series won an Emmy Award for outstanding individual achievement in animation and an Annie Award for outstanding individual achievement for storyboarding in an animated television production before it was canceled in the second season.

In Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus!, Zim learns that The Almighty Tallest never had any plans to come to Earth. As a result, Zim loses his confidence for the first time in his life which is what his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for.