What just happened? OnePlus on Tuesday officially unveiled its next flagship smartphone following months of leaks and build-up. It's the company's most attractive offering to date and it also happens to be the most expensive. Still, at $669, it's more affordable than virtually every other flagship on the market.

The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 (516 PPI), a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 that’s covered in Corning Gorilla Glass. Powering the flagship is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 7-nanometer octa-core part clocked at up to 2.84GHz, alongside Adreno 640 graphics, up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The display is near universally loved by reviewers that have had an opportunity to test it out. Wired's Jeffrey Van Camp called it "excellent," highlighting how the 90Hz refresh rate makes animations look smoother than you're used to seeing.

OnePlus’ latest boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera, resulting in a truly edge-to-edge screen without any unsightly notches or dedicated fingerprint sensors. Some may be concerned about the mechanical mechanism that raises and lowers the camera but according to OnePlus, it’s rated to withstand more than 300,000 actuations – or around 150 cycles per day for more than five years.

OnePlus managed to squeeze in a 4,000mAh battery, no doubt a wise move given the high-resolution display and enhanced refresh rate. In lab tests, CNET managed nearly 16 hours of continuous video playback in airplane mode. That’s better than the 15 hours they got with the Pixel 3 but not quite as good as the 17 hours from the OnePlus 6T and the Galaxy S10E or the nearly 20 hours of runtime turned in by the iPhone XR.

The phone features three cameras on the rear – a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 117-degree field of view. The pop-up camera is a Sony IMX 471 with 16-megapixels and an f/2.0 aperture.

The general consensus, as shared by Engadget, is that the camera system on the OnePlus 7 Pro is good but not great like the Pixel 3's.

Audio is delivered via dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Most were impressed with the sound quality of the OnePlus 7 Pro although The Verge advised against cranking the volume to max because “the sound gets super chippy.”

Marques Brownlee describes the OnePlus 7 Pro as his favorite phone of 2019 thus far thanks to its display, speed and price. Speaking of price, it starts at just $669 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and tops out at $749 for the high-end variant with double the memory and storage.

For as good as the OnePlus 7 Pro sounds, it’s not without compromises. You don’t get a 3.5mm headphone jack, for example, nor do you get wireless charging capabilities or even an IP rating for resistance against the elements. Still, for the price, it's tough to beat.