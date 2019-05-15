To say fans are disappointed with the final season of Game of Thrones would be a massive understatement. Veteran Total War players (a popular strategy game franchise) took to Reddit to voice their frustrations with the way the season's infamous "Battle of Winterfell" section played out, to name one example.

The examples of discontent are far more numerous than that, though. Game of Thrones fans at large seem to feel that the writing for the show's eighth season is unsatisfying, confusing, and inconsistent. Now, that frustration with the show's handling has taken a turn for the bizarre.

According to a report from The Verge (also confirmed by Business Insider and Metro), Redditors within the Freefolk subreddit have allegedly abused Google's algorithms to link the search term "Bad writers" to an image of Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

These efforts have proven to be a resounding success. Several outlets (including the ones mentioned above) have been able to verify that the "Google bombing" worked -- searching for "Bad writers" surfaced images of both individuals.

Perhaps unintentionally, reports from said outlets have only helped to strengthen /r/Freefolk's "message." If you visit Google and use the same search term, you'll still see Weiss and Benioff's pictures - however, now they're from news articles covering the situation. Oops?