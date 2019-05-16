In brief: Despite being a prolific user of Twitter, Donald Trump has long accused the site and other social media platforms of censoring conservative voices. Now, the White House has launched an online survey for people to report instances where they were censored due to political bias.

The questionnaire was created using online form/survey builder Typeform. It asks participants for their names, contact information, social media links, and screenshots of anything they posted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or elsewhere that was censored. Only US citizens and permanent residents are invited to complete the 16 questions.

The Trump Administration is fighting for free speech online.



No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it! https://t.co/9lc0cqUhuf pic.twitter.com/J8ICbx42dz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2019

“SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS should advance FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Yet too many Americans have seen their accounts suspended, banned, or fraudulently reported for unclear “violations” of user policies,” reads the landing page. “No matter your views, if you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with President Trump.”

The questionnaire also asks if users want to sign up to the White House’s email newsletter, allowing them to be updated on Trump’s “fight for free speech” without relying on social media platforms.

The final question, which will supposedly root out any bots, asks what year the declaration of independence was signed. It’s also noted that the White House cannot guarantee a response to submissions.

Last month saw the president meet with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss his grievances against the platform and talk about social media in general. Before the meeting took place, Trump accused the site of “political games,” and in October he said it removed many of his followers.

Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018