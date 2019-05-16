In brief: Despite being a prolific user of Twitter, Donald Trump has long accused the site and other social media platforms of censoring conservative voices. Now, the White House has launched an online survey for people to report instances where they were censored due to political bias.

The questionnaire was created using online form/survey builder Typeform. It asks participants for their names, contact information, social media links, and screenshots of anything they posted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or elsewhere that was censored. Only US citizens and permanent residents are invited to complete the 16 questions.

“SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS should advance FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Yet too many Americans have seen their accounts suspended, banned, or fraudulently reported for unclear “violations” of user policies,” reads the landing page. “No matter your views, if you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with President Trump.”

The questionnaire also asks if users want to sign up to the White House’s email newsletter, allowing them to be updated on Trump’s “fight for free speech” without relying on social media platforms.

The final question, which will supposedly root out any bots, asks what year the declaration of independence was signed. It’s also noted that the White House cannot guarantee a response to submissions.

Last month saw the president meet with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss his grievances against the platform and talk about social media in general. Before the meeting took place, Trump accused the site of “political games,” and in October he said it removed many of his followers.

