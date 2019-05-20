Why it matters: While Google’s Pixel phones have generally been well-received by critics and consumers, they’ve often experienced technical problems that frustrate users. The company’s latest Pixel 3a and 3a XL handsets look to be following this trend: both devices have garnered positive reviews, but reports of issues are already surfacing.

Several Reddit users (via Android Police) report that their Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones have been experiencing random shutdowns. These are said to be occurring while the handsets aren't being used during both the day and night, and they require a hard reset by holding the power button down for around 30 seconds before coming back on.

Redditor Ravoz wrote that they had three shutdowns in one day, including one overnight that caused them to miss a morning alarm. The issue was still present when the phone was in Safe Mode, eliminating any third-party apps as the cause.

Another Reddit user, realtimeanalytics, said the problem usually arises on their work Wi-Fi, though it’s also happened when connected to their home network on a couple of occasions.

Several other posts and users in the comments sections say they have also experienced the random shutdown issue. So, while it doesn’t seem too widespread, the problem appears to be affecting enough users to cause some concern. The reports come after Google and Huawei agreed to compensate people affected by Nexus 6P battery defects that caused the phones to shut down randomly.

The first Pixels, Pixel 2 phones, and the Pixel 3 devices have all experienced technical problems in some form or another, and it looks as if the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are following suit. Let’s hope Google finally gets it right with the Pixel 4.