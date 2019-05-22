Something to look forward to: Constantin has a lengthy history in the film industry, having produced hits such as The NeverEnding Story, Fantastic Four and all six Resident Evil movies, among others. Now the production studio has a new project on its hands with Just Cause, a franchise that could translate well to the big screen if done right.

German film production and distribution company Constantin Film has secured the movie rights to Just Cause, the hit action-adventure franchise from developer Avalanche Studios, and pegged John Wick creator Derek Kolstad to write the script.

Kolstad will also serve as a producer alongside Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Adrian Askarieh from Prime Universe Films. Square Enix is listed as an executive producer, as is Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz.

The flick will follow the video game’s blueprint, Deadline said, with protagonist Rico Rodriguez racing against the clock to stop a lethal mercenary group called The Black Hand. The game, as you may know, is named after the real-life invasion of Panama in 1989 in which the US removed Manuel Noriega from power.

Earlier rumors suggested Jason Momoa would play Rico Rodriguez although it’s unclear if that’s still in the cards.

The first Just Cause arrived in 2006, setting the stage for a successful franchise with a large, open-world environment ripe for exploration via land, sea and air. It was followed by Just Cause 2 in 2010, Just Cause 3 in 2015 and last year’s Just Cause 4.