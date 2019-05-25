Memorial Day deals: Grab the MacBook Air, Acer gaming hardware and Xbox One X at low prices
Noteworthy tech deals for Memorial Day weekendBy TechSpot Deals
In addition to the 4K TV deals we posted yesterday, there are notable discounts to be found on various laptops and other tech gear this weekend. Acer is offering store-wide discounts, that means good deals on laptops, monitors and other gaming products and systems. These are the best deals we could find on tech:
- Apple's latest model MacBook Air with Retina display is $250 off on Best Buy and Amazon. This deal ends Saturday and puts the popular laptop at $949.99. A well-built machine for general computing, Google Express is trying to outdo the previous with an extra 15% off, use code APPLEMEM19 and get the latest MacBook Air for $897.60.
- Mesh networking pioneer Eero was recently acquired by Amazon, and with that have come price reductions. The Eero Home bundle (1 eero Pro + 1 eero Beacon) is currently down to $239. For about the same price, the Google Wi-Fi is not as speedy but three pods may get you better coverage.
- Acer is runnng a 20% off site-wide store sale with coupon code ACER20. Free shipping included for all sale items, some exclusions apply.
- There's a $350 price drop on the Predator X27 monitor and $300 off the award-winning Predator XB3 monitor.
- The Acer Nitro 15.6" budget laptop is offered at $629.99 (down from $799.99), packing a Core i5, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
- The Swift 1 is a basic Windows 10 Home, Celeron based laptop. Normally it's a budget deal at $329, but it's on offer for a mere $199.
- Google Express is also trying to have its moment with a good deal on the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB console w/PUBG bundle for just $299.70 (normally $499).
- Also on Google Express, get the PlayStation 4 Pro for $314.10
with code MEMORIAL10 for an extra 10% off the discounted price.
- 70" Vizio E70-F3 4K HDR TV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $799.99 at Dell.com. Effective price is just under $600 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. This is a great price for a 70" 4K Smart TV when accounting for the eGift card.
- Apple's MacBook Pro 13 is currently $300 off on Best Buy. Amazon is price matching this deal.
- To round up Apple deals, the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 3 is currently being sold at its lowest (Black Friday level) price at $199 and the latest model iPad is currently $249.
- The Fitbit Alta fitness tracker is down to $50.99 with code MEMORIAL15 on Google Express. Normally the tracker sells for $80.
- Dell is offering up to 45% off select Vostro laptops and desktops and $50 off select Inspiron & XPS models that are $699 or more with code "50OFF699". You can find the entry level Chromebook 3180 for just $229 or the Vostro 15 3583 for $529 (45% off).
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
Post a comment 15 interactions