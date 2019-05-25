In addition to the 4K TV deals we posted yesterday, there are notable discounts to be found on various laptops and other tech gear this weekend. Acer is offering store-wide discounts, that means good deals on laptops, monitors and other gaming products and systems. These are the best deals we could find on tech:

  • Apple's latest model MacBook Air with Retina display is $250 off on Best Buy and Amazon. This deal ends Saturday and puts the popular laptop at $949.99. A well-built machine for general computing, Google Express is trying to outdo the previous with an extra 15% off, use code APPLEMEM19 and get the latest MacBook Air for $897.60.
  • Mesh networking pioneer Eero was recently acquired by Amazon, and with that have come price reductions. The Eero Home bundle (1 eero Pro + 1 eero Beacon) is currently down to $239. For about the same price, the Google Wi-Fi is not as speedy but three pods may get you better coverage.
  • Acer is runnng a 20% off site-wide store sale with coupon code ACER20. Free shipping included for all sale items, some exclusions apply.
  • There's a $350 price drop on the Predator X27 monitor and $300 off the award-winning Predator XB3 monitor.
  • The Acer Nitro 15.6" budget laptop is offered at $629.99 (down from $799.99), packing a Core i5, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
  • The Swift 1 is a basic Windows 10 Home, Celeron based laptop. Normally it's a budget deal at $329, but it's on offer for a mere $199.
  • Google Express is also trying to have its moment with a good deal on the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB console w/PUBG bundle for just $299.70 (normally $499).
  • Also on Google Express, get the PlayStation 4 Pro for $314.10
    with code MEMORIAL10 for an extra 10% off the discounted price.
  • 70" Vizio E70-F3 4K HDR TV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $799.99 at Dell.com. Effective price is just under $600 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. This is a great price for a 70" 4K Smart TV when accounting for the eGift card.
  • Apple's MacBook Pro 13 is currently $300 off on Best Buy. Amazon is price matching this deal.
  • To round up Apple deals, the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 3 is currently being sold at its lowest (Black Friday level) price at $199 and the latest model iPad is currently $249.
  • The Fitbit Alta fitness tracker is down to $50.99 with code MEMORIAL15 on Google Express. Normally the tracker sells for $80.
  • Dell is offering up to 45% off select Vostro laptops and desktops and $50 off select Inspiron & XPS models that are $699 or more with code "50OFF699". You can find the entry level Chromebook 3180 for just $229 or the Vostro 15 3583 for $529 (45% off).

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

