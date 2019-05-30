Highly anticipated: This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is right around the corner. As per usual publishers and developers are beginning to drip-feed us information on what we will and won’t see at the show. It appears Beyond Good and Evil will not be appearing.

On Thursday, Ubisoft announced that it would not be presenting any information on Beyond Good and Evil at E3 2019. Instead of devoting conference time to the highly anticipated, and long time coming title, the publisher has decided to have a pre-conference livestream in which it will reveal the game’s latest developments.

The “Space Monkey Report,” as Ubisoft calls it is the official communications channel between developers and BG&E fans. Next week’s broadcast marks the fifth installment of the progress report.

Developers had 25 minutes of gameplay from a pre-alpha demo to show during the last Space Monkey Report (below), which aired back in December. It is not entirely clear what developers will be sharing this time around. Ubisoft just said it would focus on “core development milestones” but no more gameplay footage for now.

“We look forward to sharing more with you, including new gameplay footage, when the time is right,” said the publisher.

Fans have been waiting 15 years for a sequel to the original cartoony classic Beyond Good and Evil. It’s been two years since the sequel was announced, and fans are eager for its release. For now, they will just have to lick whatever bones the Space Money throws them.

The Space Monkey Report #5 airs June 5 at 9:00 am PDT on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.