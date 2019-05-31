Recap: iTunes was introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2001. The software was instrumental to the success of the iPod and individual song sales but it wasn’t without its faults. Detractors over the years criticized the software for being overly bloated, a stigma that never washed away with subsequent releases.

Apple at its annual developers conference next week is expected to retire iTunes, replacing it with a trio of standalone apps for the Mac.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg notes that Apple is preparing standalone Music, TV and Podcasts apps – presumably for inclusion in macOS 10.15 – to collectively replace iTunes. The intelligence lines up with earlier predictions from 9to5Mac who claimed iTunes would be renamed to Music and focus exclusively on that category.

In the absence of iTunes, users will be able to manage their Apple gadgets through the Music app.

Potential changes to iTunes for Windows weren’t mentioned.

Apple earlier this week introduced a refreshed version of its iPod touch, adding a faster processor and larger capacity options to its long-running media player. It’s a bit unusual for hardware to outlast software but it appears as though that will be the case here.

WWDC 2019 kicks off on June 3 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose and runs through June 7.