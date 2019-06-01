Bottom line: Intel has to thin the herd, so to speak, as it pertains to its HEDT stable of processors. With the 9th-gen Skylake-X Refresh still relevant, and a new X-series line coming later this year, the writing is on the wall for the two-year-old 7th-gen Skylake-X.

Historically speaking, Intel aims to keep only a couple generations of its X-series HEDT chips in production at a time. It's no surprise then that a recent Product Change Notification (PCN) document signals the end for the original Skylake-X. The phase out comes as Intel is readying new Cascade Lake-X parts based on the Glacier Falls platform, expected to debut later this year.

Launched in 2017, Skylake-X was Intel's first HEDT line based on the Skylake architecture, scaling from 6 all the way up to 18 cores. Skylake-X also served as the successor to Intel's Broadwell-E series, and represented a better value thanks to competition from AMD. Speaking of AMD, Skylake-X itself was something of a response to AMD's Threadripper, which has since significantly changed the high core count silicon landscape.

The 9th-gen Skylake-X Refresh (Basin Falls) would supplant the original Skylake-X with equivalent counterparts featuring higher clock speeds. As we shared at the time however, the addition was underwhelming and too costly to matter.

Intel offered only hints of Cascade Lake-X at Computex 2019 though we know the new family will go up to 28 cores later this year. Meanwhile the original 7th-gen Skylake-X chips will trot off into the sunset, with Intel taking orders until December and ship the final orders of the processors by June 5, 2020.