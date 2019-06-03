Something to look forward to: It’s strange to think that just as 4K TVs start to become prevalent, we’re now seeing the arrival of 8K televisions. If you happen to live in South Korea, you can this week pre-order the world’s first 8K OLED TV—an 88-inch monster from LG.

With a resolution of 7680 x 4320, the 88Z9, which was first shown off at CES 2018, boasts four times as many pixels as today’s 4K sets. While you can buy 8K televisions, this is the first OLED version to hit the consumer market.

While there’s barely any native 8K content available right now, the 88Z9 uses its second-generation Alpha 9 8K processor to upscale images. Samsung’s Q900R line offers the same feature via its Quantum Processor 8K, which the company says can upscale content to an 8K resolution without the usual jagged edges and noise associated with the technique.

LG says the TV will use deep learning algorithms “that can up-mix two-channel audio to deliver convincing virtual 5.1 surround sound.” There’s also support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDMI 2.1 for allowing 8K at 60fps, and it comes with Google Assistant.

The TV boasts all the benefits of OLED, such as darker blacks, wider viewing angles, and higher contrast. While burn-in is still a concern, LG says its models do not suffer from permanent image retention when used as a normal video or games display.

As you might imagine, the 88Z9 carries a heavy price tag. It retails for 50 million won, which is around $42,000, though South Koreans can save some money by pre-ordering at the 40 million won (roughly $34,000) price; they also get a free air purifier for buying early, according to The Verge.

Residents in North America and Europe can get the TV when it launches in those regions during Q3 this year.