Something to look forward to: Netflix is currently testing a new feature in its mobile app. By new, it means replicating an Instagram style feed of videos and images that let its audience know about trailers, photos and alerts for upcoming shows.

In the world of ever-increasing video subscription services, content is king. Netflix knows that and has added a new tab in its mobile app called Extras that's dedicated to its exclusive shows.

"We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent," a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety.

While rest of the Netflix mobile experience remains unchanged, users who get to test Extras can view videos without sound (trailers still autoplay), scroll images horizontally and share content with several social networks including WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, Messenger or Snapchat. There's also an option to send a link via an SMS.

Users can also set reminders for their favorite upcoming shows by tapping on the bell icon or add them to 'My List'. Netflix hopes that with this feature, which is undergoing beta testing and may or may not see the light of day, will help subscribers in finding and discovering new shows on the platform and share it with their friends.

Netflix has picked up Instagram's popular scrolling style to familiarize users with its content, and while the company has previously been inspired by Snapchat's video preview and also made good use of Instagram's Stories feature, user experiences that are common across content and media consumption apps would certainly benefit it in the long run.

If and when Extras goes live, it might get a bit difficult to differentiate Netflix and Instagram users at a glance judging by how they'd be scrolling through pages and pages of content.

Image Credit: Janko Roettgers / Variety