Rumor mill: We have good news and bad news. The bad news is an FPS based on StarCraft that had been two years in development at Blizzard has been canceled. The good news is the team working on it have been moved to crews working on Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.

Blizzard has apparently canceled a first-person shooter set in the StarCraft universe. Insiders that were working on the project told Kotaku that they had already developed a prototype of the game based on the Overwatch engine. The title placed the player in the boots of a Terran marine in a war against the Zerg.

David Gibson, a developer who was reportedly working on the project, tweeted that he was leaving the company and expressed disappointment that the game was canned.

“Unfortunately you'll never see what we made over the past 2 years,” Gibson said. He also expressed that Blizzard was ultimately doing the right thing. “Please stop the hate towards Blizzard. Game development is hard & uncertain. There are never any guarantees when working on a project, and Blizz did nothing wrong.”

Please stop the hate towards Blizzard.

Game development is hard & uncertain. There are never any guarantees when working on a project and Blizz did nothing wrong. I’ll always be proud of what we made & thankful for the support we had from the company throughout development. — David Gibson (@PoodleTime) June 6, 2019

According to the insiders, Blizzard decided to shelve the game and move developers to other titles. While there have been no official announcements, these other games are reportedly Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, which are expected to be announced at BlizzCon in November. If this truly is the reason for the cancelation, then Blizz is indeed making a wise decision.

The popularity and longevity of games like Diablo III and Overwatch cannot be denied. However, what Blizzard fans want is something new. Diablo III just celebrated its seventh birthday in May, and Overwatch turned three last month as well. Fans are ready for new entries, especially for Diablo.

Rumors proceeding last years BlizzCon had fans salivating that there was going to be a D4 announcement. They were devastated when those rumors did not pan out. However, Blizzard has said that it is working on not just one, but multiple Diablo titles — D4 could be one.

“As has been the case at Blizzard numerous times in the past, there is always the possibility that we’ll make the decision to not move forward on a given project,” a Blizzard spokesperson said in a statement without confirming or denying the StarCraft FPS project. “We pour our hearts and souls into this work … Knowing that changes or disappointments can happen doesn’t make it any less painful when we have to shelve a project or when an announcement doesn’t go as planned.”

If the company is ramping up development of a Diablo sequel and announces it in November, it will go a long way in healing the wounds created by last year’s disappointment. Keep in mind, as with all news from anonymous sources, nothing is official until Blizzard says it is. Hopefully, it will bring us good news during BlizzCon 2019.