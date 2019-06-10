Highly anticipated: After years of silence, some developer shuffling, and loads of conjecture about a release window, the Final Fantasy VII remake will finally hit shelves March 3, 2020. Final Fantasy VII Remake is still going to be episodic, so while we'll get our hands on it in March, we'll have to wait further for a full release.

Game director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed the news Sunday night at a Final Fantasy VII concert in Los Angeles, just ahead of Square Enix's E3 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 10. Additionally, there's a short new trailer (above) showing off some gameplay, as well as the March 2020 release date for PlayStation 4.

Originally announced at E3 2015 by Sony, the remake of Final Fantasy VII has endured a long period of silence, with only a murmuring here and there. Last year, job listings shed a bit of light on the combat systems. Then, just last month, we got a new trailer at Sony's State of Play event.

It would seem Final Fantasy VII Remake will be a focal point for Square Enix this year, as Nomura stated the developer will have more details at its press conference. There's also some new artwork featuring antagonist Sepiroth, as can be seen above. Spring 2020 is certainly going to be a busy time for RPGs with Final Fantasy VII Remake coming in March, then the massive Cyberpunk 2077 releasing in April.